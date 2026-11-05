CBFC now empowered to change film titles during certification
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) just rolled out a new rule: they can now review and even change movie titles while certifying films.
So filmmakers can't lock in their movie names before submitting, CBFC gets the final say to make sure titles follow the rules.
This fits with their policy that films must be submitted in their complete, final form, with no tweaks allowed after certification.
CBFC rules could affect 'King' release
This update follows the Aug. 19 directive requiring only finalized films for certification, and CBFC isn't shifting its timelines to fit release dates.
That could shake things up for movies like King, which is aiming for a December release.
With these stricter checks on both content and titles, CBFC wants to keep things fair while balancing what the industry needs.