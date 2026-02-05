CBFC's new online certification system speeds up film certification process
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has implemented an Online Certification System for certifying films, under the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024.
Now, feature films can get certified in about 18 working days—short films in just three—compared to the prescribed limit of 48 working days.
Several steps are handled through the ecinepramaan portal, making things way faster and more transparent.
Breaking down the process
The process is broken into clear steps: scrutiny (7 days), committee formation (15), report forwarding and order communication (3 each), applicant reply (5), cuts check (10), and final certificate issue (5).
What does this mean for filmmakers?
For creators—especially indie filmmakers and short film teams—this means less waiting and easier planning for releases.
You can track your application in real time and even challenge decisions if needed.
The quicker turnaround helps everyone stick to tight schedules without last-minute surprises.