CBFC's new online certification system speeds up film certification process Entertainment Feb 05, 2026

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has implemented an Online Certification System for certifying films, under the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024.

Now, feature films can get certified in about 18 working days—short films in just three—compared to the prescribed limit of 48 working days.

Several steps are handled through the ecinepramaan portal, making things way faster and more transparent.