Vijay summoned by CBI again in Karur stampede case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay for a second round of questioning in connection with the Karur stampede case on January 19. The incident, which took place during a rally organized by TVK, resulted in 41 deaths and over 60 injuries. The federal agency is probing the matter after taking over from an SIT on the Supreme Court's orders.

Details Vijay's questioning to continue on January 19 The CBI questioned Vijay for more than six hours on Monday (January 12, 2026) and had planned to continue the questioning on Tuesday (January 13, 2026). However, Vijay sought another date due to Pongal celebrations. The agency has also interrogated several other TVK leaders, Vijay's driver, and some police officers in connection with the case.

Legal proceedings Supreme Court's intervention in the Karur stampede case The Supreme Court had intervened in October last year, ordering a CBI probe into the stampede that shook the nation. The court observed that assigning the probe to the same police force, whose senior officials had publicly cleared their subordinates, would undermine the investigation's credibility. It also set up a three-member monitoring committee headed by former SC judge Justice Ajay Rastogi to supervise the CBI probe.