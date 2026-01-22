Bhansali to represent Indian cinema at Republic Day parade

Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali will represent Indian cinema at this year's Republic Day Parade . The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has collaborated with Bhansali to present a unique tableau honoring Indian cinema, according to a report by Times of India. This marks a historic first as an Indian film director will showcase their work at the nation's most prestigious ceremonial event on January 26 at Kartavya Path.

Statement Bhansali's inclusion is a 'defining chapter for Indian cinema' A source told TOI, "For the first time ever, a true flag-bearer of Indian cinema, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will represent Indian cinema at the Republic Day Parade." "This historic honor marks a defining chapter for Indian cinema and is set to create strong national momentum." "There could be no better representative for this moment than Sanjay Leela Bhansali."

Career highlights Bhansali's contribution to Indian cinema Bhansali has made a significant mark in cinema with his unique storytelling, rich aesthetics, and powerful use of music and emotion. His movies like Black, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Gangubai Kathiawadi have consistently blended tradition with scale. The filmmaker's upcoming movie Love & War is among the most anticipated films of the year.

