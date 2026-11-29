'Role of a lifetime': Fatima Sana Shaikh revisits 'Dangal'
What's the story
Fatima Sana Shaikh, who completes 10 years as a leading lady in Bollywood next month, credits Dangal for giving her "opportunities, recognition, and respect." In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said it was a life-changing experience that allowed her to choose the kind of films she wanted to work on. The movie was helmed by Nitesh Tiwari.
Career impact
Shaikh on 'Dangal's impact on her career
Shaikh said, "Until Dangal, I was a nobody but after the film, I was in a position where I could choose the kind of film that I wanted to do."
"For an outsider to get a film which is not a typical romance but really challenging, and especially for a girl, such physically and emotionally challenging roles aren't written much. It was the role of a lifetime."
"That film has given us all a lot. It definitely changed my life."
Lasting impact
The actor on how the film continues to resonate
The actor also shared how the film continues to inspire people even after 10 years.
"It doesn't feel like it has been a decade because it's still so fresh, the feeling of it."
"Even today, I meet so many people who tell me that they have shown the film to their five-six year-old kids. People still use it as a way to motivate their children or to connect with their family."
Career progression
Shaikh's recent projects and future aspirations
Shaikh has been busy with several releases recently, including Metro... In Dino, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Gustaakh Ishq.
She also made her web series debut with the crime show Hunkkaar: The Roar this year.
Reflecting on these projects, she expressed gratitude.
However, she also shared a desire to explore more challenging roles.
"I would like to do a lot more work where I feel challenged, like the kind of Malayalam cinema that is being made," she said.