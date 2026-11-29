Shaikh said, "Until Dangal, I was a nobody but after the film, I was in a position where I could choose the kind of film that I wanted to do."

"For an outsider to get a film which is not a typical romance but really challenging, and especially for a girl, such physically and emotionally challenging roles aren't written much. It was the role of a lifetime."

"That film has given us all a lot. It definitely changed my life."