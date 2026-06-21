'Udta Punjab' turns 10: Abhishek Chaubey recalls film's controversies

Performance extraction

Chaubey on criticism for showing Punjab in bad light

Chaubey praised Bhatt for her performance, which is considered one of her best. He revealed that they had extensive discussions about her character, Mary Jane. "I told her exactly what the experience does to the character's body and psyche," he said. The director also addressed criticism for allegedly tarnishing Punjab's image with the film, stating their intention was never to do so but rather to address problems openly. "We came from a place of love and compassion," he said.