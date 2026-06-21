'Udta Punjab' turns 10: Abhishek Chaubey recalls film's controversies
What's the story
Director Abhishek Chaubey's film Udta Punjab, released in June 2016, is one of his most ambitious works. The film, which starred Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, fearlessly explored the drug crisis in Punjab. On its 10th anniversary, Chaubey spoke to Variety India about the film's impact and its run-in with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
Director's perspective
Chaubey never wanted to make a 'controversial film'
When asked if Udta Punjab is his most controversial film, Chaubey said, "I guess it is, although it was never my intent to make a controversial film." "I just wanted to make a thrilling and entertaining film and for this issue to reach the public at large." He added that he dislikes ranking movies, especially his own. "I love and hate all of them equally," he said.
Casting insights
On Tommy Singh's character
Chaubey revealed that Kapoor's character, Tommy Singh, was inspired by many people but eventually became a unique character. He credited Kapoor for shaping the role with his creativity. "He really enjoyed the script and immediately said yes. I was surprised," Chaubey added. The director also mentioned that he found it difficult to choose a favorite character from the film but found Balli, an addict, particularly haunting due to the pain in his eyes.
Performance extraction
Chaubey on criticism for showing Punjab in bad light
Chaubey praised Bhatt for her performance, which is considered one of her best. He revealed that they had extensive discussions about her character, Mary Jane. "I told her exactly what the experience does to the character's body and psyche," he said. The director also addressed criticism for allegedly tarnishing Punjab's image with the film, stating their intention was never to do so but rather to address problems openly. "We came from a place of love and compassion," he said.
Censorship concerns
On censorship, upcoming projects
Chaubey expressed his concern over the current state of film censorship, calling it "profoundly harmful for cinema and, by extension, society." "Films are one way of processing our lives and experiences, and censorship takes that resource away from us." Talking about his upcoming projects, he revealed that he is currently working on an action drama series which will go on floors in the coming months.