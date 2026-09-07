Mammootty-Nithish Sahadev's next titled 'Mela'; see 1st-look poster
What's the story
On the occasion of superstar Mammootty's 75th birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Mela unveiled its first-look poster and title on Monday. The film is directed by Nithish Sahadev (Falimy, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil). The poster features the superstar in a fierce avatar, wearing a black shirt and mundu with an intense expression.
Twitter Post
Here's the first poster
Presenting The Title & First Look Poster of Our 9th Production Venture #MELA Directed by Nithish Sahadev. @MKampanyOffl @DQsWayfarerFilm pic.twitter.com/iQRNc17J8t— Mammootty (@mammukka) September 6, 2026
Production details
Meet the crew of 'Mela'
Mela is the ninth production venture of Mammootty's production house, Mammootty Kampany.
The screenplay for the project has been penned by Anuraj O.B. and Sahadev.
Jimshi Khalid has handled the cinematography for Mela, which reportedly began filming in July.
Fan reactions
Meanwhile, fans celebrated actor's birthday on social media
Fans of the Malayalam cinema icon took to social media to celebrate his 75th birthday and the announcement of Mela.
One fan wrote, "Happy Birthday Ikkaa," while another commented, "Mammootty's beats ..... they'll hit hard."
The film adds to Mammootty's already packed lineup of upcoming projects.
His last major theatrical release was Patriot, a Malayalam political action spy thriller that premiered on May 1, 2026.
Future films
Other upcoming films of Mammootty
Apart from Mela, Mammootty will also be seen in Mattancherry Mafia. He will also reunite with Adoor Gopalakrishnan for Padayaatra.
The actor-director duo last worked together in the film Vidheyan. They have previously collaborated on Anantaram and Mathilukal.
He is also working with Dhanush on the Tamil action thriller Om, which also stars Sai Pallavi, Naseeruddin Shah, Sreeleela, and Indrans.