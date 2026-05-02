'Celebrity Traitors' sees 21 celebrities vie for £100,000 charity prize

Celebrities split into traitors and faithfuls

This time around, the celebrities get split into "traitors" and "faithfuls," so expect plenty of twists as they try to outsmart each other over 10 episodes.

Claudia Winkleman returns as host in the Scottish Highlands castle setting.

After last season pulled in over 12 million viewers per episode and became a huge hit, season two is promising even more strategy and drama, just with famous faces in the mix!