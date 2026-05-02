'Celebrity Traitors' sees 21 celebrities vie for £100,000 charity prize
Entertainment
Celebrity Traitors is back this fall with a seriously stacked lineup: think Richard E. Grant, Michael Sheen, Romesh Ranganathan, Rob Beckett, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Amol Rajan, and Maya Jama (and more!).
All 21 celebrities are battling it out for a £100,000 prize for their favorite charities.
Celebrities split into traitors and faithfuls
This time around, the celebrities get split into "traitors" and "faithfuls," so expect plenty of twists as they try to outsmart each other over 10 episodes.
Claudia Winkleman returns as host in the Scottish Highlands castle setting.
After last season pulled in over 12 million viewers per episode and became a huge hit, season two is promising even more strategy and drama, just with famous faces in the mix!