D4vd's alleged victim Celeste Rivas-Hernandez laid to rest

The funeral service for 15-year-old Celeste Rivas-Hernandez was held at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery and Mortuary in Rowland Heights, California , on Monday. The service happened after her body was discovered in the trunk of a Tesla registered to singer D4vd (real name David Anthony Burke) on September 8. The Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed that Rivas-Hernandez's remains were released to her family on September 23.

Community vigil Family confirmed her death on September 18 Rivas-Hernandez's family first spoke out about her death on September 18. A GoFundMe page set up for her funeral expenses stated, "As many of you know, Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the body found last week." "She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend." On September 21, dozens gathered in Lake Elsinore for a candlelit vigil in her memory.

Ongoing probe Investigators believe teen was dead for weeks In mid-September, LAPD detectives executed a search warrant at a Hollywood Hills home linked to D4vd in connection with Rivas-Hernandez's death. The Tesla was towed from Hollywood Hills to a Los Angeles lot. "We know that the Tesla had been parked at the location from which it was towed for several weeks, so it is very likely Celeste Rivas Hernandez had been dead for several weeks prior to her body being discovered," LAPD Captain Scot M. Williams told PEOPLE.