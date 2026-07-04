Celina Jaitly's transformative role as Sister Nibedita

Celina Jaitly on Sister Nibedita biopic: 'Deeply personal journey'

By Apoorva Rastogi 01:40 pm Jul 04, 202601:40 pm

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Actor Celina Jaitly will be seen in a full-fledged role as Sister Nibedita (born Margaret Noble in Ireland in 1867) in an upcoming biopic, directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee. In an interview with HT City, she said this project is "one of the most deeply personal journeys" of her career. "Working with a visionary filmmaker like Ram is unlike any other acting experience for me," she said.