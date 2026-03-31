Celine Dion announces return to stage with Paris concerts

Celine Dion , the celebrated pop icon, has confirmed her return to the stage with a series of concerts in Paris . The announcement was made during a birthday celebration at Cafe de l'Homme on Monday. Even though she couldn't attend the event in person, a video message from her was played on a screen at the Eiffel Tower. The venue was lit up in tribute to Dion with a light show set to her greatest hits.

Artist's message 'Best birthday gift of my life' In the video, Dion thanked her fans for their support over the years. "Over the last few years, every day that's gone by, I've felt your prayers and support, your kindness and love," she said. She added that this year she was getting "the best birthday gift of my life," the chance to perform again in Paris, starting in September!

Concert details Details about the show While specific details about the shows are yet to be revealed, a press release states that the concerts will include "her most beloved hits in both French and English." The performances are being produced by Concerts West, AEG Presents, and Inter Concerts. This marks Dion's first major live performance series since she took a break from performing in 2022.

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Health challenges Her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome Dion had previously stepped back from performing due to her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological and autoimmune disorder. Her journey was documented in the 2024 film I Am: Celine Dion by Irene Taylor. Her emotional performance at the Paris Olympics, where she sang Edith Piaf's Hymne a l'amour had sparked speculation about her return to live performances.

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