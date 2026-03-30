Celine Dion to confirm Paris concerts tonight?

Canadian singer Celine Dion is reportedly set to confirm a series of concerts in Paris this evening, marking her return to the stage after a long hiatus. The announcement will be made during a light show at the Eiffel Tower , coinciding with her 58th birthday. This will be her first major concert program since her Courage World Tour was cut short in 2020 due to the pandemic and subsequent health issues.

Health challenges Dion was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome Dion has been fighting her way back to good health after being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological condition, in 2022. Her last major solo concert was in New York in spring 2020. Fans have been eagerly waiting for her return ever since mysterious posters with titles of her popular songs appeared on the streets of Paris on March 23.

Media confirmation Eiffel Tower lit for Dion announcement French media outlets have reported that the concerts will be officially confirmed during a light show at the Eiffel Tower this evening. The news channel BFMTV shared footage of a test run at the landmark, which was lit up with a message reading, "Celine Dion, Paris, Je Suis Prete" (Celine Dion, Paris, I am ready). State broadcaster France Televisions has also teased an announcement related to Dion tonight at 9:15pm local time.

Advertisement