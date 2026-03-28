Censor board and 'Toxic' clash delay 'Jana Nayagan' to mid-2026

'Jana Nayagan' OTT deal at risk

Both films are backed by KVN Productions, with Toxic now set for June 4, 2026, likely bumping Jana Nayagan to June or July.

Directed by H Vinoth and rumored to be Vijay's last movie, it also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Prakash Raj.

The delay has put its OTT deal at risk too, making the wait even more intense for fans.