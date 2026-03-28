Censor board and 'Toxic' clash delay 'Jana Nayagan' to mid-2026
Entertainment
Bad news for Vijay fans: Jana Nayagan, which was supposed to drop in January 2026, has been delayed and is now expected around mid-2026.
The holdup comes from censor board issues and a scheduling clash with Yash's Toxic, so the film is now expected to release after Toxic hits theaters.
'Jana Nayagan' OTT deal at risk
Both films are backed by KVN Productions, with Toxic now set for June 4, 2026, likely bumping Jana Nayagan to June or July.
Directed by H Vinoth and rumored to be Vijay's last movie, it also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Prakash Raj.
The delay has put its OTT deal at risk too, making the wait even more intense for fans.