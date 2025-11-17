Centre to review petition over '120 Bahadur' film
The government has agreed to decide within two days on a petition challenging the movie 120 Bahadur.
The petitioners—families of Rezang La martyrs and the Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha—want the title changed to 120 Ahir Vir and all soldiers' names included for historical accuracy.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court was told that a decision will come within two days.
What's behind the petition?
Petitioners feel the film only highlights Major Shaitan Singh, overlooking other Ahir soldiers who fought at Rezang La.
They argue this isn't just unfair—it goes against equality principles in law.
Their lawyer, Dheeraj Jain, said the Centre will decide under Section 6 of the Cinematograph Act.
Meanwhile, Excel Entertainment's lawyer Abhinav Sood believes authorities should review the whole film, not just rely on promos.
The case is also about recognizing collective bravery that matters deeply to their community.