Centre to review petition over '120 Bahadur' film

What's behind the petition?

Petitioners feel the film only highlights Major Shaitan Singh, overlooking other Ahir soldiers who fought at Rezang La.

They argue this isn't just unfair—it goes against equality principles in law.

Their lawyer, Dheeraj Jain, said the Centre will decide under Section 6 of the Cinematograph Act.

Meanwhile, Excel Entertainment's lawyer Abhinav Sood believes authorities should review the whole film, not just rely on promos.

The case is also about recognizing collective bravery that matters deeply to their community.