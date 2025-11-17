Kannada thriller 'Usiru' drops on SunNXT this November

Two gripping storylines and a standout cast

Starring Thilak Shekhar and Apoorva Nagraj, "Usiru" follows Surya, who's out of prison and looking for justice after his parents' murder, while Raj, a demoted officer, investigates disturbing crimes against pregnant women.

The film digs into some pretty dark psychological territory and has already impressed audiences with a strong 9.5/10 IMDb rating since its August 29, 2025 theater release.