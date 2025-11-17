Next Article
Kannada thriller 'Usiru' drops on SunNXT this November
Entertainment
Ready for a dark new thriller? "Usiru," directed by Panem Prabhakar, hits SunNXT for streaming on November 21, 2025.
The film weaves together revenge and crime in two intersecting stories—perfect if you're into intense, twisty plots.
You'll need an active SunNXT subscription to watch.
Two gripping storylines and a standout cast
Starring Thilak Shekhar and Apoorva Nagraj, "Usiru" follows Surya, who's out of prison and looking for justice after his parents' murder, while Raj, a demoted officer, investigates disturbing crimes against pregnant women.
The film digs into some pretty dark psychological territory and has already impressed audiences with a strong 9.5/10 IMDb rating since its August 29, 2025 theater release.