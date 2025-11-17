Man sentenced for assaulting Ariana Grande at 'Wicked' premiere Entertainment Nov 17, 2025

At the Singapore premiere of Wicked: For Good on November 13, 26-year-old Australian Johnson Wen rushed at Grande while she was walking and grabbed Ariana Grande before security and co-star Cynthia Erivo stepped in to separate him from Grande.

The whole thing was caught on video, including footage Wen posted himself.

He's now been sentenced to nine days in jail for the incident.