Man sentenced for assaulting Ariana Grande at 'Wicked' premiere
At the Singapore premiere of Wicked: For Good on November 13, 26-year-old Australian Johnson Wen rushed at Grande while she was walking and grabbed Ariana Grande before security and co-star Cynthia Erivo stepped in to separate him from Grande.
The whole thing was caught on video, including footage Wen posted himself.
He's now been sentenced to nine days in jail for the incident.
Judge calls out 'attention-seeking' behavior
The judge described Wen's actions as "attention-seeking" and noted the man wrongly assumed his actions would have no consequences. Prosecutors highlighted his history of similar stunts at other celebrity events.
Known online as "Pyjama Man," Wen later posted about being "free after being arrested."
While Grande hasn't commented publicly, her co-star Marissa Bode called out his behavior online.
The case is now closed with Wen's sentencing.