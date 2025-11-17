Next Article
'Thalaivar 173': Kushboo Sundar faces trolls after director exit
Director Sundar C has unexpectedly left Thalaivar 173, the much-hyped film starring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.
This sparked a wave of trolling against actor Kushboo Sundar, but she's handled it with humor—joking about casting trolls' family members and playfully referencing her "size 41 slipper" to shut down negativity.
What's next for the film?
Kamal Haasan's production house says Sundar C's reasons for leaving were clear and acknowledged his decision.
The team is now on the hunt for a new director who can keep up the excitement for this star-studded project.