Tamil Nadu opens applications for top cinema award Entertainment Nov 17, 2025

Tamil Nadu is now inviting applications for the Kalaignar Ninaivu Kalai Thurai Vithagar Award for 2024 and 2025—a big honor for lifetime achievers in Tamil cinema, named after former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Winners get ₹10 lakh and a formal citation.

If you're an actor, director, writer, musician, or work behind the scenes (think cinematographers or choreographers), you can apply until November 28.