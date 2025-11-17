Next Article
Tamil Nadu opens applications for top cinema award
Tamil Nadu is now inviting applications for the Kalaignar Ninaivu Kalai Thurai Vithagar Award for 2024 and 2025—a big honor for lifetime achievers in Tamil cinema, named after former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.
Winners get ₹10 lakh and a formal citation.
If you're an actor, director, writer, musician, or work behind the scenes (think cinematographers or choreographers), you can apply until November 28.
Why does this matter?
This award isn't just about fame—it's about celebrating people who've shaped Tamil cinema from the ground up.
Past winners include icons like P Susheela (who sang over 25,000 songs!) and lyricist Mu Metha.
It's a reminder that every role in filmmaking counts and gets recognized at the highest level.