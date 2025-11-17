Next Article
'Naagin 7' with Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary drops December 13
Entertainment
Naagin is back for its seventh season, expected to premiere on December 13, 2025, on Colors TV at 8pm. Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary leads the cast this time.
The release was pushed from November to avoid clashing with the Bigg Boss 19 finale and to polish up the episodes.
Where to watch?
You can catch new episodes on Colors TV.
What's new this season?
Season 7 continues the iconic saga of shape-shifting serpents and their supernatural battles, centering on Pratha and Rudra's love story.
With a decade under its belt since launching in 2015, Naagin keeps mixing drama and fantasy that fans have loved for years.