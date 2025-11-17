'Naagin 7' with Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary drops December 13 Entertainment Nov 17, 2025

Naagin is back for its seventh season, expected to premiere on December 13, 2025, on Colors TV at 8pm. Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary leads the cast this time.

The release was pushed from November to avoid clashing with the Bigg Boss 19 finale and to polish up the episodes.