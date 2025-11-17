'The Conjuring: Last Rites' hits HBO Max on Friday
What's the story
The ninth and reportedly final installment of the popular horror franchise, The Conjuring: Last Rites, is set to hit HBO Max on Friday, November 21, 2025. Directed by Michael Chaves, it stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The film's story is inspired by the infamous Smurl Haunting case, where the Warrens face a terrifying supernatural event. In India, the movie is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.
TV premiere
'The Conjuring: Last Rites' to make linear TV debut
The Conjuring: Last Rites will also make its linear television debut on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 8:00pm. The film is the finale of a 12-year-long franchise that began with James Wan's original The Conjuring in 2013. It has since expanded into three Annabelle films and two The Nun spinoffs.
Plot details
'The Conjuring: Last Rites' explores the Warrens's family life
In addition to supernatural horror, The Conjuring: Last Rites also delves into the Warrens's family life, especially their daughter Judy. This adds emotional stakes to the plot. The screenplay is written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, with story credits going to Johnson-McGoldrick and Wan. Chad Hayes and Carey W. Hayes created the original characters for this franchise.
Franchise marathon
'The Conjuring: Last Rites' to be part of franchise marathon
Warner Bros. Discovery's New Line Cinema, the distributor of all Conjuring films, will make the entire universe available on HBO Max. Fans can enjoy a special marathon on Saturday, November 22, featuring all franchise entries. The schedule includes The Nun at 7:35am, The Nun II at 9:15am, Annabelle at 11:08am, Annabelle: Creation at 12:50pm, and The Conjuring at 2:43pm, among others.