'The Conjuring: Last Rites' hits HBO Max on Friday 

The ninth and reportedly final installment of the popular horror franchise, The Conjuring: Last Rites , is set to hit HBO Max on Friday, November 21, 2025. Directed by Michael Chaves, it stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The film's story is inspired by the infamous Smurl Haunting case, where the Warrens face a terrifying supernatural event. In India, the movie is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video .

TV premiere 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' to make linear TV debut The Conjuring: Last Rites will also make its linear television debut on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 8:00pm. The film is the finale of a 12-year-long franchise that began with James Wan's original The Conjuring in 2013. It has since expanded into three Annabelle films and two The Nun spinoffs.

Plot details 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' explores the Warrens's family life In addition to supernatural horror, The Conjuring: Last Rites also delves into the Warrens's family life, especially their daughter Judy. This adds emotional stakes to the plot. The screenplay is written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, with story credits going to Johnson-McGoldrick and Wan. Chad Hayes and Carey W. Hayes created the original characters for this franchise.