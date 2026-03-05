Rajinikanth gets relief in ₹56L service tax case

In a major relief for veteran Tamil actor Rajinikanth , the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) has quashed a service tax demand of around ₹56.84L. The demand concerned rent from a multi-story building owned by Rajinikanth in Chennai's Kodambakkam area, leased to Vasantha Bhavan Hotels for hotel operations.

Legal decision Tribunal's ruling on service tax exemption The tribunal ruled that renting property for hotel operations is exempt from service tax under the Finance Act, 1994, even with amenities like restaurants or conference halls. Judicial Member Ajayan T.V. and Technical Member M Ajit Kumar noted these facilities boost the hotel's viability but do not constitute separate commercial services.

Tax dispute Tax demand raised by authorities The tax demand was raised by authorities who claimed that Rajinikanth failed to pay service tax on rent for the property leased between June 2007 and June 2012. They argued that the property was commercially used, hence attracting service tax. The actor's legal team countered this by stating that the building was used as a hotel, which is exempt from service tax.

