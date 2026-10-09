When, where to watch Chunky Panday's 'Chaar Yaar' on OTT

The series, directed by Vinay Waikul and written by Sambit Mishra and Saurabh Sawant, also stars Saqib Ayub, Prayrak Mehta, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Tailang, and Bhagavathi Perumal.

The story follows four friends, Jay, Tony, Saahil, and Sameer, who navigate the challenges of middle-class life in Mumbai.

Their lives take a turn when they make a decision out of necessity that leads them into a world filled with crime and gangsters.