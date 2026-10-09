When, where to watch Chunky Panday's 'Chaar Yaar' on OTT
What's the story
The upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Chaar Yaar, featuring Purav Jha, Naman Jain, Chunky Panday, and Sikandar Kher in lead roles, will premiere on October 23. The announcement was made by the makers on Friday via social media. The show is set against the vibrant backdrop of early-2000s Mumbai and revolves around four friends who find themselves embroiled in crime due to a fateful decision.
Plot details
Meet the characters of 'Chaar Yaar'
The series, directed by Vinay Waikul and written by Sambit Mishra and Saurabh Sawant, also stars Saqib Ayub, Prayrak Mehta, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Tailang, and Bhagavathi Perumal.
The story follows four friends, Jay, Tony, Saahil, and Sameer, who navigate the challenges of middle-class life in Mumbai.
Their lives take a turn when they make a decision out of necessity that leads them into a world filled with crime and gangsters.
Global release
'Chaar Yaar' combines friendship, ambition, humor'
Chaar Yaar will be available in Hindi across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on Prime Video.
Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals (SVOD), Prime Video, said, "Chaar Yaar combines friendship, ambition, humor, and unexpected twists that make for a thoroughly entertaining ride."
"We have always been at the forefront of backing new talent, and the stellar performances from our young lead cast are an absolute treat to watch."