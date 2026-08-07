Chadha and Fazal join 'Conan O'Brien Must Go' season 3

The trailer features Chadha and Fazal in an honest, lighthearted conversation with Conan, described by them as "unfiltered" and full of his unique humor.

The new season drops August 21 on HBO and HBO Max, with stops in India, the Netherland, Morocco, and the Philippines.

Both actors have more coming up too: Chadha's YouTube reality show Musafiri launches this August, while Fazal stars in Mirzapur The Film, hitting theaters September 4.