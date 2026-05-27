Chaitanya headlines 'Vrushakarma' as treasure hunter Arjun aiming December 2026
Entertainment
Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for his next big adventure with Vrushakarma, an action-packed thriller where he plays Arjun, a treasure hunter.
The film, directed by Karthik Dandu, is in postproduction and aiming for a December 2026 release, though the exact date isn't locked in yet.
Chaitanya posts muscular 'Being Arjun' photos
Chaitanya has seriously leveled up for this role, sharing "Being Arjun" photos on Instagram that show off his new muscular look and a tougher vibe; one shot even hints at a darker twist with blood on his neck.
Produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar B, the movie also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and dives into ancient mysteries.
More updates are expected soon!