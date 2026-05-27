Chaitanya headlines 'Vrushakarma' as treasure hunter Arjun aiming December 2026

Chaitanya posts muscular 'Being Arjun' photos

Chaitanya has seriously leveled up for this role, sharing "Being Arjun" photos on Instagram that show off his new muscular look and a tougher vibe; one shot even hints at a darker twist with blood on his neck.

Produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar B, the movie also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and dives into ancient mysteries.

More updates are expected soon!