Chakraborty admitted to Kolkata hospital after minor surgery, Adhikari says
Entertainment
Mithun Chakraborty, legendary actor and BJP leader, was admitted to a Kolkata hospital, and a minor surgery was performed on Thursday night.
He is doing well now and is expected to head home soon.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari dropped by on Friday, saying Mithun is doing well and will be released soon, while wishing him a speedy recovery.
Adhikari posts about Chakraborty, photos circulate
Adhikari spoke with doctors and posted on Facebook, letting everyone know Mithun is recovering smoothly.
He mentioned, "I spoke to him and took information about his physical condition," adding heartfelt wishes for Mithun's quick return.
Photos from the visit spread online, prompting concern among the actor's fans and well-wishers.