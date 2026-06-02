Chakraborty says she is definitely wiser since Rajput's 2020 death
Entertainment
Rhea Chakraborty recently shared how she's grown since Sushant Singh Rajput's death in 2020.
After facing heavy public scrutiny and legal trouble, she says she's "definitely wiser" and has worked hard not to let tough times define her.
Despite everything, Rhea still chooses kindness and believes in love.
Chakraborty credits 4 years of therapy
Rhea credits four years of therapy for helping her process trauma and stay grounded.
She appreciates the friends who stuck by her, saying, "Whoever stayed became the people I trust and love the most."
While 2020 left a mark, she's hopeful about embracing love more openly in her life now.