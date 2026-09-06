Rasika Dugal says women-led films struggle to find producers
What's the story
Actor Rasika Dugal has lamented the lack of support for women-led films in the film industry. Speaking to ANI, she said that while she often receives scripts featuring strong female characters, these projects often struggle to find financial backing. "I get a lot of scripts which have very interesting characters, women in the center, but they often don't have producers backing them." "Or if they have...if those films have been made, it's difficult for them to get releases," she said.
Distribution issues
Dugal's thoughts on AI
Dugal also commented on the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on screenwriting.
"Writing might change with the help of AI. However, it is the distribution which becomes a problem," she said.
"I am not so much in favor of the idea of using AI; I feel that for writing, I feel that AI can be a supporting tool, but not the main thing," she added.
Career highlight
Meanwhile, watch 'Mirzapur: The Movie' in theaters
Currently, Dugal is riding high on the success of Mirzapur: The Movie.
In this film, she reprises her role as Beena Tripathi from the series Mirzapur.
The movie continues the story of the franchise and has already made ₹57 crore net at the domestic box office in just two days after its release.
It is now racing toward the ₹100-crore mark.