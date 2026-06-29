Chamola announces divorce from Khanna at 'Lock Upp' premiere
At the premiere of Netflix India's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, actor Akanksha Chamola shared that she and Gaurav Khanna are getting a divorce after living apart for a year.
She described the split as mutual and said they still talk, but their lives are heading in different directions.
Chamola also mentioned her family tried to help them reconcile, but it just wasn't meant to be.
Chamola seeks freedom amid premiere drama
Chamola opened up about wanting to enjoy her freedom after marrying young and spending nearly a decade in a committed relationship. She's not looking for anything new right now.
The premiere itself brought some drama too: Sunita Ahuja was injured during a paintball task, Ram Kapoor called out host Riteish Deshmukh over water shortages, and the ₹1 crore prize was revealed.
New episodes drop Saturday to Wednesday at 8pm.