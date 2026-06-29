Chamola announces divorce from Khanna at 'Lock Upp' premiere Entertainment Jun 29, 2026

At the premiere of Netflix India's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, actor Akanksha Chamola shared that she and Gaurav Khanna are getting a divorce after living apart for a year.

She described the split as mutual and said they still talk, but their lives are heading in different directions.

Chamola also mentioned her family tried to help them reconcile, but it just wasn't meant to be.