Chamola denies 'Lock Upp' publicity claims, says only paperwork remains
Entertainment
Lock Upp contestant Akanksha Chamola has shut down rumors that her split from Gaurav Khanna is just for publicity.
She explained that their legal separation actually started before her stint on Lock Upp, and only the paperwork is left.
"I do not think any girl would go on such a big platform and say she is divorcing her husband just for TRP," she shared, saying her legal team can back this up.
Chamola says lived apart 18 months
Akanksha Chamola also addressed the rumors, revealing she had been living apart for 18 months and started discussing separation in May before he left for Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Akanksha says the decision was mutual as they wanted different things in life.