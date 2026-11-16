Chance the Rapper welcomes 3rd daughter Hayli, shares Instagram photos
Chance the Rapper just welcomed his third daughter, Hayli, sharing sweet photos of her and her mom on Instagram.
He captioned one post, "Welcome to the world Hayli . Mom n Dad love you. God is with you."
Hayli joins siblings Kensli and Marli
Hayli joins Chance's two other daughters, Kensli and Marli, with ex-partner Kirsten Corley.
Even after their split, Chance stays close to his girls.
His music, like tracks from Coloring Book, often celebrates fatherhood and family life.