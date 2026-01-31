Ananya-Lakshya's 'Chand Mera Dil' to release on May 8
What's the story
Dharma Productions has announced that their much-anticipated romantic drama, Chand Mera Dil, will now be released on May 8, 2026. The film stars Ananya Panday and Lakshya (Bads of Bollywood) in lead roles and was originally scheduled to release in 2025. It is Vivek Soni's third directorial venture after Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Aap Jaisa Koi.
Release date
'Chand Mera Dil' to face competition from these movies
The film's new release date was announced on Saturday. Chand Mera Dil will be released a week ahead of Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla and Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia's Vvan: Force of the Forest. Both these films are slated for a May 15 release.
New pairing
Everything to know about the film
Chand Mera Dil is the first film to feature Panday and Lakshya together. The film was initially slated for a 2025 release, but was postponed to April 10, 2026. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Adar Poonawalla. The project was first announced in November 2024 with a tagline that read: "Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai" (One has to go a little crazy in love).