Ananya-Lakshya's 'Chand Mera Dil' to release on May 8

The film's new release date was announced on Saturday. Chand Mera Dil will be released a week ahead of Akshay Kumar 's Bhooth Bangla and Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia's Vvan: Force of the Forest. Both these films are slated for a May 15 release.

New pairing

Everything to know about the film

Chand Mera Dil is the first film to feature Panday and Lakshya together. The film was initially slated for a 2025 release, but was postponed to April 10, 2026. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Adar Poonawalla. The project was first announced in November 2024 with a tagline that read: "Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai" (One has to go a little crazy in love).