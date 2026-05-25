'Demeaning': Ananya faces backlash for 'Chand Mera Dil' dance sequence

Ananya Panday is facing severe backlash online for her dance performance in the recently released film Chand Mera Dil . In two pivotal scenes, her character Chandni performs a unique blend of Bharatnatyam and other dance forms. However, many netizens have criticized her execution of the traditional Indian art form. The film also stars Lakshya and was released on Friday.

Social media reactions 'Why are we still being given substandard...' One user wrote, "Should have had AI do those steps. Would have been better." Another comment read, "She is literally making fun." A third user criticized the traditional dance form being executed in this manner: "The expression she has on her face at the end of it...very demeaning toward classical arts." Another user shared a clip from the movie and wrote, "Instead of proper mudras, we got robot arms."

More reactions 'Dance quietly packed its bags...' Another viral comment on X read, "Someone needs to stop Ananya Pandey ji before she further destroys Bharatanatyam. That audacity to have Nataraja idol in the background and perform like this..." Choreographer Anita R Ratnam noted, "Somewhere between the flailing arms and random camera moves, the dance quietly packed its bags and exited the building." As the criticism grew, some users claimed that videos of the sequence were being taken down online due to copyright complaints.

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Comparisons to Sridevi and Sai Pallavi Internet flooded with other actors' classical performances In the midst of the controversy, social media users started posting videos of iconic classical dance performances by other actors. One such post featured Sridevi's temple dance from the 1984 film Jaag Utha Insan, where she performed a devotional song in a mix of Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi styles. Another viral post featured Sai Pallavi, who is known for her dancing prowess.

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Defense for Panday Some netizens defended Panday Not all reactions were negative, however. Some users came to Panday's defense, arguing that the scene was contextual within the film. "It's not supposed to be proper Bharatnatyam at all, she's dancing at a cultural, have yall ever gone to college?" a fan said. Another user defended the actor, saying, "This is the fault of the choreography or Ananya's dance skill?" Another viewer remarked, "Tbh she is a good dancer. She did improve a lot in terms of acting."