Ananya-Lakshya's 'Chand Mera Dil' struggles; collects ₹30cr in India

The romantic drama Chand Mera Dil , featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, has witnessed a significant drop in box office collections on its 11th day. The film's earnings fell by 50% compared to the previous day, with an estimated collection of ₹90L net in India on Monday (Day 11), reported Sacnilk. This brings the total India net collection to ₹25.2cr and gross collection to ₹29.79cr so far.

Market analysis Overall occupancy of 'Chand Mera Dil' on Day 11 Chand Mera Dil recorded an overall occupancy of 12.13% on Day 11. The film's morning shows started with 5.77% occupancy, which increased to 12.31% in the afternoon before dipping slightly to 10.92% in the evening and peaking at night with a response of 17.38%. Mumbai was one of the strongest performers among major markets, recording an overall occupancy of 15% across 169 shows, improving to 23% during nighttime screenings.

Market performance Looking at the film's performance in major markets Larger exhibition markets such as Delhi NCR (9.3%), Kolkata (9%), Ahmedabad (8%), Jaipur (8.5%), and Lucknow (7.8%) reported a lackluster response for Chand Mera Dil. The film's occupancy improved mostly during evening and night shows, relying heavily on urban multiplexes for its business. Despite a promising start with ₹3cr on its first release day, the film has struggled to maintain its momentum in the second week of release.

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