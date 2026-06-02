Ananya-Lakshya's 'Chand Mera Dil' struggles; collects ₹30cr in India
What's the story
The romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, has witnessed a significant drop in box office collections on its 11th day. The film's earnings fell by 50% compared to the previous day, with an estimated collection of ₹90L net in India on Monday (Day 11), reported Sacnilk. This brings the total India net collection to ₹25.2cr and gross collection to ₹29.79cr so far.
Market analysis
Overall occupancy of 'Chand Mera Dil' on Day 11
Chand Mera Dil recorded an overall occupancy of 12.13% on Day 11. The film's morning shows started with 5.77% occupancy, which increased to 12.31% in the afternoon before dipping slightly to 10.92% in the evening and peaking at night with a response of 17.38%. Mumbai was one of the strongest performers among major markets, recording an overall occupancy of 15% across 169 shows, improving to 23% during nighttime screenings.
Market performance
Looking at the film's performance in major markets
Larger exhibition markets such as Delhi NCR (9.3%), Kolkata (9%), Ahmedabad (8%), Jaipur (8.5%), and Lucknow (7.8%) reported a lackluster response for Chand Mera Dil. The film's occupancy improved mostly during evening and night shows, relying heavily on urban multiplexes for its business. Despite a promising start with ₹3cr on its first release day, the film has struggled to maintain its momentum in the second week of release.
International success
International collections and total earnings so far
Chand Mera Dil's overseas performance has also slowed down, with a collection of ₹10L on Day 11. This takes its total overseas gross to ₹3.85cr so far. With the domestic haul included, the film's worldwide earnings stand at ₹33.64cr. The film is directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharma Productions. It also stars Aastha Singh, Paresh Pahuja, Manish Chaudhari, and Iravati Harshe Mayadev in pivotal roles.