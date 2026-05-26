Lakshya-Ananya's 'Chand Mera Dil' crosses ₹18cr in 4 days

The romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, featuring Lakshya and Ananya Panday , has crossed the ₹18cr mark in worldwide gross earnings. Despite mixed reactions from audiences, the film managed to rake in a decent amount at the box office since its release on May 22. According to Sacnilk's report, it witnessed a 47.1% drop in collections on Day 4 compared to Day 3 earnings.

Collection details Day 4 collection and total worldwide gross earnings On its first Monday, Chand Mera Dil earned a net of ₹2.25cr across 4,031 shows. This brought the total India gross collection to ₹15.76cr and the total India net collections to ₹13.25cr. The film also collected ₹0.25cr overseas on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to ₹2.25cr and pushing the worldwide gross collection to ₹18.02cr.

Market rivalry Competing with 'Star Wars' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' Chand Mera Dil is up against the Hollywood film Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu at the box office. It is also competing with Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which was released the previous week. The latter stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sara Ali Khan, and has collected ₹51cr in 11 days.

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