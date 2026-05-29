'Chand Mera Dil' maintains pace; collects ₹26cr in 7 days
What's the story
Vivek Soni's Chand Mera Dil, featuring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, has completed its first week at the box office. Despite mixed reviews and limited pre-release buzz, the Karan Johar-backed romantic drama has performed well. According to Sacnilk, the film's global gross collection stands at an estimated ₹26.03 crore after seven days of release.
Collection details
Looking at the film in numbers
The film's Day 7 collection saw a growth of 15.8% from the previous day, earning ₹2.2 crore across 3,713 shows. This brings its total India gross collection to ₹22.98 crore and estimated total India net collection to ₹19.45 crore. On the international front, it raked in ₹15 lakh on Day 7, pushing its total overseas gross to an estimated ₹3.05 crore.
Competition
'Chand Mera Dil' faced tough competition
Chand Mera Dil has been up against stiff competition since its release. It clashed with the Hollywood film Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu on May 22, 2026, and is currently sharing screens with Ayushmann Khurrana's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Despite these challenges, the film's Week 1 performance can be considered a reasonable hold.
Viral moments
It is attracting buzz online for positive and negative reasons
Chand Mera Dil has sparked plenty of conversation online, not all of it for the right reasons. Panday's fusion Bharatanatyam dance number in the film went viral, with netizens trolling the star over her moves. However, the film has also drawn praise for its grounded and realistic portrayal of intense love, with audiences appreciating that the lead pair's dynamic brushes upon complex relationship tropes. The supporting cast includes Aastha Singh, Pratham Rathod, Aashish Dubey, Ankur Poddar, and Elvis Jose.