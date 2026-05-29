'Chand Mera Dil' maintains pace; collects ₹26cr in 7 days

Vivek Soni's Chand Mera Dil , featuring Lakshya and Ananya Panday , has completed its first week at the box office . Despite mixed reviews and limited pre-release buzz, the Karan Johar -backed romantic drama has performed well. According to Sacnilk, the film's global gross collection stands at an estimated ₹26.03 crore after seven days of release.

Collection details Looking at the film in numbers The film's Day 7 collection saw a growth of 15.8% from the previous day, earning ₹2.2 crore across 3,713 shows. This brings its total India gross collection to ₹22.98 crore and estimated total India net collection to ₹19.45 crore. On the international front, it raked in ₹15 lakh on Day 7, pushing its total overseas gross to an estimated ₹3.05 crore.

Competition 'Chand Mera Dil' faced tough competition Chand Mera Dil has been up against stiff competition since its release. It clashed with the Hollywood film Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu on May 22, 2026, and is currently sharing screens with Ayushmann Khurrana's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Despite these challenges, the film's Week 1 performance can be considered a reasonable hold.

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