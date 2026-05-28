'Chand Mera Dil' collection falls further; nears ₹25cr worldwide
What's the story
The romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, had crossed the ₹20cr mark worldwide within five days of its release. Despite mixed reviews and tough competition at the box office, the film was holding its own. On Wednesday (Day 6), it collected ₹1.9cr across 4,138 shows in India, reporting a 9.5% drop from Tuesday (₹2.1cr). The total India gross collection now stands at ₹20.38cr with a net collection of around ₹17.25cr per Sacnilk's report.
Competition
'Chand Mera Dil' faces tough competition at box office
The Karan Johar-backed production is up against stiff competition at the box office. It was released alongside Hollywood's Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, and is currently sharing screens with Ayushmann Khurrana's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which is in its second week. South biggies Karuppu and Drishyam 3 are doing quite well, which has also affected the chances of the intense love story.
Film details
Everything to know about the film
Released on May 22, 2026, Chand Mera Dil features Lakshya as Aarav and Panday as Chandni. The film's story revolves around the two characters who meet during their college days in Hyderabad, fall in love, and deal with an unplanned pregnancy. The supporting cast includes Aastha Singh (Jyotsna), Pratham Rathod, Aashish Dubey, Ankur Poddar, and Elvis Jose in key roles. At the global level, the film has reached ₹23.28cr and should cross the ₹25cr milestone by this weekend.