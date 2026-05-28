'Chand Mera Dil' collection falls further; nears ₹25cr worldwide 

Competition

'Chand Mera Dil' faces tough competition at box office

The Karan Johar-backed production is up against stiff competition at the box office. It was released alongside Hollywood's Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, and is currently sharing screens with Ayushmann Khurrana's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which is in its second week. South biggies Karuppu and Drishyam 3 are doing quite well, which has also affected the chances of the intense love story.