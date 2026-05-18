'Chand Mera Dil' given U/A 16+ after 96-second lip-lock cut
Entertainment
Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, got its U/A 16+ certificate, but only after the makers trimmed a 96-second lip-lock and changed visuals for a 10-second kissing scene as per CBFC's instructions.
The board also asked for consent letters from child artists before giving the green light.
'Chand Mera Dil' releases May 22
Directed by Vivek Soni and backed by Dharma Productions, the film is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026 with a final runtime of 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 36 seconds.
On opening day, tickets will be ₹149 for shows before 5pm and ₹199 for evening shows (regular seats only), so if you're planning to catch it early, your wallet will thank you!