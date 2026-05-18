'Chand Mera Dil' given U/A 16+ after 96-second lip-lock cut

'Chand Mera Dil' releases May 22

Directed by Vivek Soni and backed by Dharma Productions, the film is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026 with a final runtime of 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 36 seconds.

On opening day, tickets will be ₹149 for shows before 5pm and ₹199 for evening shows (regular seats only), so if you're planning to catch it early, your wallet will thank you!