Ananya-Lakshya's 'Chand Mera Dil' crosses ₹10cr mark in 3 days

The romantic drama Chand Mera Dil , starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, has ended its opening weekend with a total India net collection of ₹11.1 crore. The film, directed by Vivek Soni and released on May 22, received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics. Despite a slight jump in collections over the weekend, it is still struggling to find a strong footing in cinemas.

Box office performance 'Chand Mera Dil' lags behind 'Saiyaara' According to trade website Sacnilk, Chand Mera Dil earned ₹4.35 crore on Sunday, a slight increase from Saturday's ₹3.75 crore collection. On its opening day, the romance drama had collected ₹3 crore. The total India gross stands at ₹13.23 crore so far. Despite this modest growth, the film's performance has been overshadowed by last year's blockbuster romantic drama Saiyaara, which became the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema history.

Comparative performance It has outperformed 'Ek Din' Despite its underwhelming performance, Chand Mera Dil has outperformed Ek Din, featuring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi. The latter had earned ₹1.07 crore on its first Sunday. However, it still lags behind Panday's previous release, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which reportedly registered a higher first Sunday collection of ₹5.5 crore. The movie is backed by Dharma Productions and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Marijke deSouza.

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