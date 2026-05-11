'Chand Mera Dil' starring Panday and Lakshya releases May 22 Entertainment May 11, 2026

Chand Mera Dil, a romantic musical starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, is set to hit theaters soon, with streaming on JioHotstar lined up after its big-screen run.

Directed by Vivek Soni, this film marks the first time Panday and Lakshya share the screen, and the trailer, set to release on May 11, has already sparked plenty of buzz for its May 22 release date.