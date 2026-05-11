'Chand Mera Dil' starring Panday and Lakshya releases May 22
Chand Mera Dil, a romantic musical starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, is set to hit theaters soon, with streaming on JioHotstar lined up after its big-screen run.
Directed by Vivek Soni, this film marks the first time Panday and Lakshya share the screen, and the trailer, set to release on May 11, has already sparked plenty of buzz for its May 22 release date.
Three songs on 'Chand Mera Dil'
The movie's soundtrack features three tracks: Chand Mera Dil, Aitbaar, and Khasiyat.
Singer Faheem Abdullah says the film's "delicate innocence" inspired him to sing the track and describes it as being about the quiet moments that define love.
Produced by Dharma Productions, the film was originally set to release alongside Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai but Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai shifted dates to avoid a clash.