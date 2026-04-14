'Chand Mera Dil' title track released starring Panday and Lakshya
Entertainment
The much-awaited title track from Chand Mera Dil is finally out!
Ananya Panday and Lakshya star in a dreamy title track, with Sachin-Jigar's lush composition and Faheem Abdullah's vocals setting the mood.
Amitabh Bhattacharya's lyrics tell a sweet love story that matches the film's romantic theme.
'Chand Mera Dil' opens May 22
Chand Mera Dil, directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Marijke deSouza, presented by Dharma Productions, hits theaters worldwide on May 22, 2026.
making this one to watch if you're into big Bollywood romances.