'Chand Mera Dil' title track released starring Panday and Lakshya Entertainment Apr 14, 2026

The much-awaited title track from Chand Mera Dil is finally out!

Ananya Panday and Lakshya star in a dreamy title track, with Sachin-Jigar's lush composition and Faheem Abdullah's vocals setting the mood.

Amitabh Bhattacharya's lyrics tell a sweet love story that matches the film's romantic theme.