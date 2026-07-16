'Chand Mera Dil' to make OTT debut soon
What's the story
The romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, will be available for streaming on JioHotstar from Friday, July 17. The film, directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharma Productions, explores the ups and downs of young love. It is a part of JioHotstar's growing collection of romantic films.
Actor's reaction
'I can't wait for audiences to make it a part...'
Panday expressed her joy at the film finding a new home on JioHotstar.
She said in a statement, "Playing Chandni has been one of my most memorable journeys."
"I can't wait for audiences to make it a part of their next movie night or date night with their loved ones."
Lakshya echoed her sentiments, saying, "I'm thrilled that Chand Mera Dil will now reach an even wider audience on JioHotstar."
Film's themes
More about film and its box office collection
Chand Mera Dil delves into the lives of Aarav and Chandni as they navigate their relationship amid life's uncertainties.
The film is centered on relatable relationships, soulful music, and emotionally driven storytelling.
Despite receiving decent reviews upon its release in May, it failed to make a significant impact at the box office with a total collection of ₹38.11 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.