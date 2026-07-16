'Chand Mera Dil' to make OTT debut soon

Panday expressed her joy at the film finding a new home on JioHotstar.

She said in a statement, "Playing Chandni has been one of my most memorable journeys."

"I can't wait for audiences to make it a part of their next movie night or date night with their loved ones."

Lakshya echoed her sentiments, saying, "I'm thrilled that Chand Mera Dil will now reach an even wider audience on JioHotstar."