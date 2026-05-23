Where to watch 'Chand Mera Dil' after theatrical run
What's the story
The romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, hit theaters on Friday. The film has been generating buzz among young audiences for its emotional storyline and fresh pairing. Backed by Dharma Productions, it explores love, sacrifices, and second chances. Here's when it will be available on OTT after its theatrical run.
OTT details
OTT platform and probable release date
After completing its run in theaters, Chand Mera Dil will be available on JioHotstar. However, the makers have not yet announced the official date for its OTT release. Based on recent trends in Bollywood, the movie is likely to stream within six to eight weeks after its theatrical premiere. Thus, it can be expected in early July.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about the film
Chand Mera Dil follows college sweethearts Aarav and Chandni, whose relationship undergoes several changes after they welcome a baby. Apart from Panday and Lakshya, Aastha Singh and Elvis Jose play pivotal roles in the film. The movie has been directed by Vivek Soni, best known for Meenakshi Sundareshwar.