'Chand Mera Dil' underperforms with ₹15.35cr India 5-day total
Entertainment
Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, isn't having the best time at theaters.
After opening on May 22, the romantic drama's earnings dropped to ₹2.10 crore on Tuesday, bringing its India total to ₹15.35 crore net in five days.
'Chand Mera Dil' posts 19% occupancy
Despite big names and a Hyderabad-based story, the film saw only 19% average occupancy on Day 5 (with mornings as low as 7%). Reviews have been mixed-to-negative, which hasn't helped ticket sales.
Globally, it's made about ₹20.8 crore so far. Even overseas audiences haven't boosted its numbers much.
The story follows two college students navigating an unplanned pregnancy and its impact on their relationship.