'Chand Mera Dil' underperforms with ₹15.35cr India 5-day total

'Chand Mera Dil' posts 19% occupancy

Despite big names and a Hyderabad-based story, the film saw only 19% average occupancy on Day 5 (with mornings as low as 7%). Reviews have been mixed-to-negative, which hasn't helped ticket sales.

Globally, it's made about ₹20.8 crore so far. Even overseas audiences haven't boosted its numbers much.

The story follows two college students navigating an unplanned pregnancy and its impact on their relationship.