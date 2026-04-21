Chandrika Dixit apologizes, will stop collaborating with Muslim creators

Dixit clarifies collaborator Saifi, couple reconnecting

Dixit clarified that the collaborator was Saifi and said their relationship was misunderstood online. She also shared that she and her husband Yugam Gera are working things out slowly. Recent videos show them taking time to reconnect.

On The Manas Show podcast, Gera admitted he's made mistakes and is worried about their future together as Dixit's fame grows, but said he's committed to fixing their marriage despite mixed reactions from fans.