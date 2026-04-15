Chanel officially names Pascal as ambassador in April 2026

Blazy at Chanel stresses inclusivity

With creative director Matthieu Blazy at the helm, Chanel is embracing change by choosing admired personalities like Pascal, someone whose work really connects with younger fans.

This move isn't just about fashion; it's about making luxury feel more inclusive and authentic.

As Pascal puts it, he's drawn to Blazy's "powerful, elegant, and warm" vision, a vibe that fits right in with how Chanel wants to tell its story today.