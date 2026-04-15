Chanel officially names Pascal as ambassador in April 2026
Chanel just made it official: Pedro Pascal is its newest brand ambassador as of April 2026.
After showing up in a custom Chanel look at big events like the Oscars, Pascal now steps into a bigger role with the iconic French label.
His appointment signals a fresh direction for Chanel, mixing Hollywood energy with classic Parisian style.
Blazy at Chanel stresses inclusivity
With creative director Matthieu Blazy at the helm, Chanel is embracing change by choosing admired personalities like Pascal, someone whose work really connects with younger fans.
This move isn't just about fashion; it's about making luxury feel more inclusive and authentic.
As Pascal puts it, he's drawn to Blazy's "powerful, elegant, and warm" vision, a vibe that fits right in with how Chanel wants to tell its story today.