Channing Tatum, Roxane Gay collaborate on 'very sexy' romance novel
Channing Tatum and best-selling author Roxane Gay are teaming up for a romance novel that promises to be "very, very sexy."
The idea sparked after Tatum read Gay's Bad Feminist back in 2017, and the book is set to hit shelves in late 2026.
The book will follow 2 friends who make a pact
The novel follows two friends who make a pact to marry each other if they're both single at 40, and end up falling for each other in their own arranged marriage, with plenty of steamy bakery scenes.
For Gay, it's a playful break from her usual heavier topics.
Tatum ensured he and Gay got equal pay for project
Tatum made sure he and Gay get equal pay for this project, openly acknowledging his privilege and wanting fairness.
This marks Tatum's shift from kids' books into adult fiction, while they've worked together since 2017, bringing fresh energy to the genre.
Gay calls the experience a pinch-me moment and discussed the project on Late Show.