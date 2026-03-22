Chappell Roan apologizes to Jorginho's stepdaughter after hotel incident
Singer Chappell Roan apologized to the mother and child involved after an incident at a Sao Paulo hotel, where Jorginho claimed Roan's security guard made his 11-year-old stepdaughter, Ada, cry during breakfast.
Roan said she never asked the guard to approach them and feels genuinely sorry for what happened.
Roan clarifies she hadn't seen anyone at breakfast
Jorginho called out Roan online, saying she didn't appreciate her fans and that "without your fans, you would be nothing."
Roan responded on Instagram, explaining she hadn't seen anyone at breakfast and the guard wasn't even part of her personal team.
She added, "I'm sorry to the mother and child... that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that."
Roan previously called fans 'entitled' and 'creepy'
This isn't the first time Roan's interactions with fans made headlines. She called some fans "entitled" and "creepy" in 2024.
After Jorginho's public complaint about the Sao Paulo hotel incident, the mayor of Rio de Janeiro announced she would not be welcome to perform at a local festival.