Chappell Roan breaks silence on fan mistreatment controversy
Entertainment
Pop singer Chappell Roan has spoken out after an 11-year-old fan was reportedly accused by a security guard of disrespecting her at a Sao Paulo hotel.
Roan's team clarified that she had no idea about the situation and never asked her security to approach the girl or her mother.
Roan's statement on the matter
Taking to Instagram Stories, Roan said she didn't see or interact with the woman and child at breakfast.
She shared that she was sad that this happened and apologized for any discomfort caused, adding that she cares about her fans, and a representative said Roan holds her own teams to the highest standards and has zero tolerance for any kind of aggressive behavior toward her or her fans.