Character Niyati finds secret marriage proof then crashes car Entertainment Jun 01, 2026

This episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 brought some big twists.

Niyati stumbles on proof that Karan and Nandini are secretly married: she finds old photos and overhears Tulsi talking about it.

Feeling betrayed, Niyati confronts Tulsi, but the shock leads her to crash her car while driving away.