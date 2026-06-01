Character Niyati finds secret marriage proof then crashes car
Entertainment
This episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 brought some big twists.
Niyati stumbles on proof that Karan and Nandini are secretly married: she finds old photos and overhears Tulsi talking about it.
Feeling betrayed, Niyati confronts Tulsi, but the shock leads her to crash her car while driving away.
Character Rio's risky deal wins client
Amid all the family drama, Rio pushes for a risky business deal that initially gets rejected but later wins over the client.
The family is surprised and relieved by Rio's success, with Tulsi appreciating his efforts to Mihir, finally giving everyone a breather from their emotional rollercoaster.