Charan and Kapoor's 'Peddi' bound for Netflix after theatrical run

Sana's sports drama stars Charan

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi centers on Charan as a rural athlete who uses cricket and wrestling skills to fight for the underprivileged.

Premiere shows kick off June 3 to build hype. Sana says the last 50 minutes will be packed with emotion.

The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, Raki Kishan, and Boman Irani, and Janhvi Kapoor.