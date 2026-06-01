Charan and Kapoor's 'Peddi' bound for Netflix after theatrical run
Entertainment
Peddi, the sports drama starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, will be available on Netflix after its theatrical run.
The movie hits cinemas June 4, 2026, and Netflix has been confirmed as the streaming partner, though the digital release date isn't out yet.
Sana's sports drama stars Charan
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi centers on Charan as a rural athlete who uses cricket and wrestling skills to fight for the underprivileged.
Premiere shows kick off June 3 to build hype. Sana says the last 50 minutes will be packed with emotion.
The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, Raki Kishan, and Boman Irani, and Janhvi Kapoor.